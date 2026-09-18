Dr Abdul Rehman Brahui conferred Kamal-e-Fun Award 2025

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18: A ceremony to confer the Kamal-e-Fun Award 2025 upon renowned poet, writer and intellectual Dr Abdul Rehman Brahui was held at the Quetta office of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi was the chief guest, while Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani also attended the ceremony, said a message received here on Friday.

A large number of prominent writers, poets, intellectuals, literary figures and artists participated in the event, which was moderated by renowned writer Abdul Qayyum Bedar.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said Pakistan was a multilingual and multicultural country where diverse languages, cultures, traditions and literary heritage represented a shared national identity.

He said Balochistan was not merely a land of rugged mountains and vast geographical landscapes but also had a distinctive identity because of its unique culture, ancient traditions and rich literary and artistic heritage.

The minister said Balochistan’s writers, poets, artists and musicians had not only highlighted the province’s cultural identity through their creativity and artistic expression but had also projected Pakistan’s image at national and international levels.

He said the government’s priorities included promoting literary, cultural and artistic activities in remote areas of the country at the national level and bringing writers and artists from these regions into the mainstream of literary and cultural activities.

Paying tribute to Dr Abdul Rehman Brahui’s literary and scholarly services, speakers said he had rendered valuable services for the promotion and development of Brahui literature throughout his long literary career.

Through his creative and research work, he had also played an important role in introducing Balochistan’s literary heritage at the national level.

At the conclusion, prize cheques under the Prime Minister’s Artist Welfare Fund were also distributed among renowned artists of Balochistan.