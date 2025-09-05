DPRK Embassy celebrates 77th founding anniversary in Islamabad

Friday, September 5, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Islamabad marked the 77th Founding Anniversary of the DPRK with a reception attended by senior government officials, diplomats, and distinguished guests.

Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, graced the occasion as the chief guest. He was joined by Ambassador of DPRK Choe Chang Man, along with ambassadors and envoys from the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Rwanda, and several other countries.

The gathering underscored the spirit of friendship and diplomatic engagement between Pakistan, the DPRK, and the international community. Guests highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties in diverse fields including economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

The event concluded with a commemorative group photograph, symbolizing solidarity and goodwill among participating nations.

