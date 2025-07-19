DPO injured, five terrorists killed in fierce Hangu gunfight

HANGU, JUL 19: A fierce exchange of fire broke out between security forces and militants in the Shinawari Zargari area of Hangu, resulting in the deaths of five terrorists and injuries to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid.

DPO Khalid, who was leading the operation, sustained a gunshot wound during the clash and has been shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amjad Hussain said.

Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, told reporters that several other militants were also injured in the exchange. He stated that DPO Khalid’s condition is stable and out of danger. “I’ve spoken to him, and his spirits remain high,” IG Hameed added.

The IG reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to continuing targeted operations against terrorists across the province.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a telephonic conversation with DPO Muhammad Khalid to inquire about his condition and commended his bravery.

“Under your command, the police team displayed immense courage and eliminated five terrorists,” he said and lauded the entire Hangu police team for their successful operation and termed their action as a significant blow to terrorism.

The interior minister also offered prayers for the swift recovery of DPO Khalid and SHO Nabi Khan, who was also injured in the operation.

“You are the pride of the nation. We are proud of you,” he added.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces, since the return of Taliban rulers in Afghanistan in 2021.

In May this year, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Deaths among security personnel surged by a significant 73%, underscoring the persistent threat faced by Pakistan’s armed forces.

Civilian injuries also witnessed a dramatic 145% increase, jumping from 53 in April to 130 in May, highlighting the growing impact of militant activities on the general populace. Conversely, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20%, falling from 59 to 47.

In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

Combining militant attacks and security operations, the overall casualty toll for May stood at 172 including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.