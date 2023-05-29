DPO Attock directs all SHOs to ensure effective patrolling

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MAY-29) District Police Officer Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan while chairing the Crime Meeting in DPO Office Attock on Monday has directed that all the SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in the areas and speed up the operation against the active gangs involved in thefts, the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority of the Attock Police. SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel, SDPOs and SHOs of the district participated. DPO reviewed the working of all the SDPOs, SHOs in detail and focused on unifying the serious cases, especially the under-investigation cases of murder, arresting the rest of the murder suspects and arresting the Category A criminals emphasized. He ordered to take strict action against gangs of thieves, car thieves and motorcycle thieves and asked them to improve their operations against these elements so that the people do not suffer from insecurity.

DPO said that the vision of IG Punjab. The success of all projects launched in terms of modern policing and smart working is subject to courteous behavior and prompt response to the public. Therefore, all police officers should further improve service delivery by ensuring uniform enforcement of the law.