DPM, Sri Lankan FM appreciate positive momentum in bilateral institutional engagements

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, on Wednesday appreciated the positive momentum in institutional engagements, growing economic and trade cooperation, and the successful visit of the Pakistan cricket team to Sri Lanka.

The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed the close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in trade, economic connectivity, defence, and people-to-people exchanges, a DPM’s Office news release said.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum 2026 in Manila, both sides also agreed on the importance of sustained high-level exchanges in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues, Foreign Minister Herath appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue and peace. Both sides expressed hope that recent regional tensions would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, contributing to lasting peace and stability in the region.