DPM, Saudi FM call for de-escalation in region

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on the recent developments in the region.

They expressed deep concern over the escalations despite the signing of the Islamabad MoU between the United States and Iran in June 2026. They agreed that the renewed conflict serves no one’s interest and undermines efforts toward regional peace and stability.

The Saudi Foreign Minister shared the Kingdom’s perspective on ongoing diplomatic efforts and emphasized the importance of de-escalation and continued dialogue. DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and allow mediation efforts the necessary time and space to achieve a peaceful and meaningful outcome.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.