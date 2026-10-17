DPM reviews preparations for ECO meeting

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (DNA):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the forthcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers meeting, to be held in Islamabad on 15–16 November.

The DPM/FM reviewed the proposed programme and arrangements for the meeting. Underscoring the importance Pakistan attaches to ECO, he directed all concerned to ensure timely preparations and close coordination for the successful conduct of the meeting, with a focus on facilitating productive discussions and substantive outcomes.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.