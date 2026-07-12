DPM-OIC-Conference: Empowerment of women smartest investment of nation: DPM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (DNA): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday said Pakistan was investing in girls’ education, entrepreneurship, digital literacy and inclusion because it believed that empowering women was among the smartest investments any nation could make.

Speaking at a Cultural evening and dinner hosted on the eve of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment, he said the conference reflected a shared determination to build societies in which every woman was empowered to fully contribute to the progress of communities and nations.

He extended his appreciation to the Assistant Secretary General of the OIC and the OIC Secretariat and women participants for their valuable contributions to the conference for the finalization of the outcome of documents including the Islamabad declaration.

He said, “Empowering women is not about simply advancing one segment of society but it is about strengthening the very foundation upon which every nation is built. When we invest in a woman we invest in generations.”

He said more than 14 centuries ago Islam transformed the status of women and established principles that were in place today.

“Our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) upheld the dignity of women through both his teachings and examples. He affirmed the women rights to education, property, inheritance, enterprise and participation in society, which the constitution of Pakistan also guarantees and ensures the full participation of women in every sphere of national life.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said, “Today I feel a deep sense of pride when I see Pakistani women standing shoulder to shoulder with men in every walk of life in building our great nation.”

He said, “OIC has already laid a strong foundation for the advancement of women. Our responsibility now is to transform commitments into measurable progress.”

Ishaq Dar said, “Today our hearts remain with the courageous women of Palestine, particularly in Gaza who continue to endure unimaginable suffering.”

“We also cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of women in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who continue to endure grave human rights violations. We also urge the interim authorities in Afghanistan to restore the fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls to education, employment and meaningful participation in national life that are fully consistent with the true teachings of Islam,” he continued.

He expressed confidence that the discussions during the conference will further strengthen cooperation, foster the exchange of experiences and contribute to meaningful outcomes that benefit the member states of OIC.

In his remarks, Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar said the conference will provide an important opportunity for meaningful dialogue and cooperation and will enhance enduring friendship, shared values and unity that defined the spirit of Islamic cooperation.