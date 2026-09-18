DPM Ishar Dar takes notice of media report on Apostille System

ISLAMABAD, SEP 18 /DNA/ – A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the document attestation system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the Deputy Prime Minister’s taking notice of a media report regarding the apostille and document verification system.

According to the notification, Secretary Petroleum Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh will serve as the convener of the committee, while Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar and Special Secretary Finance Qamar Sarwar Abbasi will be members of the committee.

The committee will identify any misuse or irregularities in the apostille/document verification system, review the role of courier services, and determine the possible involvement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

The committee will also propose necessary reforms for improving the system.

The inquiry committee will submit its recommendations and findings within two weeks.

The Additional Secretary (Admin) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will provide full assistance to the committee, including access to all relevant records and material.