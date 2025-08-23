Saturday, August 23, 2025
DPM Ishaq Dar arrives in Dhaka

| August 23, 2025
DHAKA, AUG 23 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, arrived in Dhaka today on a landmark official visit from 23–24 August 2025, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was received by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam , High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh. Mr. Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan and officials of Pakistan High Commission.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister will hold important meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Adviser for Foreign Affairs Mr. Md. Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Commerce Mr. SK Bashir Uddin. Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including regional and international issues of mutual interest.

