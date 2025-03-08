DPM/FM Dar for unequivocal rejection of any forcible Palestinians’ relocation attempt

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (DNA):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday stressed upon the Muslim Ummah to make it unequivocally clear that any attempt to forcibly relocate the Palestinian people, whether from Gaza or the West Bank, was ethnic cleansing and a war crime under international law.

“The OIC must categorically reject any proposal that seeks to eject the Palestinians from their own homeland. No external force has the right to dictate their future to the Palestinians. They must determine their own future, through an exercise of self-determination. The OIC must stand united against any sinister agenda aimed at altering the demography of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the DPM/FM said in a statement at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The DPM/FM, in his statement, presented Pakistan’s urgent recommendations including a full and immediate implementation of the three phases of the ceasefire agreement which included a permanent cessation of hostilities, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access, and a comprehensive reconstruction plan.

Pakistan fully supported call for the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024), he added

He said Israeli aggression in the West Bank must end. The destruction of refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarem, Nur al-Shams, and El Far’a mirrored the devastation in Gaza.

Forced displacements, illegal land annexations and settler violence must be reversed in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions 2720 (2024) and 2334 (2016). The legal and historical status of Al-Haram Al-Sharif/Al-Aqsa Mosque must be upheld, he emphasized.

The Palestinians, Dar said, must receive expanded and unhindered humanitarian assistance. UNRWA must be allowed to operate without obstruction. Israel had a legal duty under Article 2 (5) of the UN Charter to facilitate its work.

The UN General Assembly’s Resolution A/RES/79/232 (2024) reinforced this obligation and condemned all attempts to hinder humanitarian aid, he said, adding the deliberate targeting of aid agencies was a moral outrage and a violation of international law. Humanitarian relief must never be weaponized.

He said the forced displacement of Palestinians must be recognized as a red line.

“The OIC must collectively oppose and block any attempt to relocate Palestinians from their homeland, whether through direct coercion or under the guise of humanitarian relief and reconstruction. Any such move constitutes ethnic cleansing and a grave violation of international law,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release, quoted him as saying.

The DPM/FM further said that they must ensure the revival of a credible and irreversible political process toward a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

“This is the only viable path to durable peace. The OIC must mobilize its collective influence to press for the recognition of the state of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations,” he added.

The upcoming June Conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, the DPM/FM Dar said would be an important opportunity for the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian Question and the implementation of the two-state solution.

The OIC must take decisive diplomatic and economic measures to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. This should include trade restrictions, sustained diplomatic pressure, and legal action at the International Court of Justice, he suggested.

The DPM/FM said ?Pakistan welcomed the Gaza Reconstruction Plan prepared by the Arab Republic of Egypt and they believed the plan offered a balanced, practical, and efficient approach to rebuilding Gaza.

“The fact that the Palestinians have been taken on board in finalizing the Plan and are envisaged to hold key roles in shaping their future imparts further credence to the Plan. It also manifests the pan-Islamic spirit of solidarity and unanimity on the issue of Palestine,” he added.

?The DPM/FM regretted that the international humanitarian law (IHL) remained under brazen assault in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) which must stop. Israel must be held accountable for its serious violations and grave breaches, for its willful and wanton disregard of IHL.

“The UNGA last year mandated the convening of a Conference of High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention. We regret that contrary to our expectations, the Conference of High Contracting Parties could not take place in Geneva and deliver on its mandate,” he added.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister said that Gaza endured one of the darkest chapters in its history. More than 48,000 innocent Palestinians, mostly women and children, had been killed mercilessly. The entire fabric of Gaza’s society had been torn apart, with more than 90% of its infrastructure -including homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and places of worship – reduced to rubble.

“This is not just destruction; it is an assault on an entire peoples’ existence. The scale of suffering is beyond condemnation; it demands immediate, decisive and united action from the Muslim world,” he added.

He also welcomed the ceasefire facilitated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States which offered a glimmer of hope, and cautioned that the situation remained precarious and fragile as the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the agreement underscored the urgency for a permanent and just peace.

?The DPM/FM further strongly condemned halting of the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan.

?“Blocking aid is a war crime; further exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza where the vast majority of the people rely on aid for their sheer survival. The fate of Palestine and the entire region is hanging by a thread. We need to scramble as a collective force to save Palestine,” he added.

?Israel’s eagerness to revive the war and resume its campaign of violence must be thwarted with a united resolve, he emphasised.

He said that peace could not be sustainable as long as actions by Israel in the occupied West Bank continue. Military raids, settler violence, and illegal land annexations intensified with every passing day. “These are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate strategy to erase Palestinian identity from its own land. It is ethnic cleansing in real time,” he added.

?Pakistan also strongly condemned the arrogant statement by the Israeli Prime Minister suggesting that the Palestinian state be established in Saudi Arabia, he said, adding this was an insult to the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Pakistan expresses its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and commends its steadfast support for the Palestinian cause,” he reaffirmed.

He said Pakistan also supported the stabilization of Syria through an inclusive, Syrian-owned, and Syrian-led political process.