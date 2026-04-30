DPM, EU VP discuss evolving regional situation, its implications

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday spoke with European Union Vice President/High Representative Kaja Kallas and discussed the evolving regional situation, including its economic and broader implications.

The EU HR/VP appreciated Pakistan’s continued constructive and facilitative role in promoting regional peace and stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s sustained commitment to promote dialogue and engagement in this regard.

He also commended the recent successful convening of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad, underscoring its role in strengthening partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for businesses.

Both leaders also agreed to remain in close contact.