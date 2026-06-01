DPM, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments
ISLAMABAD, Jun 1: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday received a telephone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty and discussed the latest developments in the region.
They emphasized the need for sustained diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability, particularly at this stage. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.
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