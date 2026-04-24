DPM Dar, Russian FM discuss rescheduling PM Shehbaz’s Moscow visit

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which the two sides discussed rescheduling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s planned visit to Russia.

PM Shehbaz cancelled his official visit to Russia in light of the turmoil that gripped the region in the wake of the US-Israel attack on Iran, the Prime Minister’s Office said last month.



According to Russian media, the prime minister was due to travel to Russia from March 3 to 5.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office today, DPM Dar and Russian FM underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements and discussed setting new dates for the prime minister’s visit at a mutually convenient time.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral fora in support of international peace and security.

Russian FM Lavrov appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States, the statement added.

During the telephonic conversation, DPM Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, underscored Pakistan’s resolve to continue contributing to efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all issues.

In addition, the deputy prime minister extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan. The two foreign ministers also agreed to remain in close contact to advance cooperation, the FO statement concluded.