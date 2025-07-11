DPM Dar meets Malaysian PM, discusses trade, ASEAN Cooperation

PUTRAJAYA, JUL 11 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, called on Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim today. DPM conveyed the good wishes of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the leadership and people of Malaysia and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further expand mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all spheres. DPM praised Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair and welcomed its constructive role in addressing regional and global challenges. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing engagement with ASEAN and its member states.

2. Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim reciprocated the warm sentiments and reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to further strengthening longstanding ties with Pakistan. Prime Minister of Malaysia said that he looked forward to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to Malaysia.

3. Expanding cooperation in the halal sector including potential for export of meat and agriculture products from Pakistan, including rice was also discussed at the occasion.

4. The meeting took place during DPM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar’s visit to Kuala Lumpur to participate in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), being held today. The visit, from 10 to 12 July 2025, underscores Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with ASEAN and further advancing bilateral cooperation with Malaysia.