DPM Dar inaugurates Charity Bazaar at Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday inaugurated the Charity Bazaar organized by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA).
Cultural stalls from various foreign embassies were displayed at the event held at the Foreign Office.
The Bazaar, aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, brought together diplomats and their families, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of different countries.
