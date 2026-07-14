DPM Dar felicitates Ambassador Khan on appointment as envoy to Nepal
ISLAMABAD, Jul 14: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar congratulated Ambassador-designate to Nepal Aamir Khan on his appointment.
He underscored the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations by enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges
During a call-on paid by the Ambassador-designate here, the deputy prime minister encouraged Ambassador Khan to work closely with the Nepalese leadership and business community to unlock new avenues of economic collaboration.
The DPM/FM also appreciated Aamir Khan’s dedicated services as Director General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wished him every success in his new assignment.
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