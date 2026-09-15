DPM Dar directs simple, accessible registration process for fuel relief

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review administrative arrangements for the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme, directing authorities to ensure simple registration and smooth implementation.

During the meeting, Dar stressed that the registration process must remain simple and accessible so that maximum benefits could reach the intended beneficiaries. He directed the relevant authorities to intensify public outreach and ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme at petrol stations.



The meeting followed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement on Sunday of a special relief scheme offering a Rs100 per litre discount on petrol to motorcyclists, rickshaw and chingchi owners, and drivers of vehicles with engine capacity of up to 800cc.

DPM Dar urged elected representatives to disseminate information about the scheme and facilitate citizens in the registration process. He also directed that volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme be engaged to assist with public awareness and registration.

The meeting was informed that the Fuel Relief Scheme was already operational in Islamabad and would be rolled out across the country at 11:59pm on September 16, 2026.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister for IT, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of State for Finance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Secretary IT and Members of the National Assembly from Islamabad Capital Territory.

Under the relief scheme, owners and users of motorcycles, rickshaws and other two- and three-wheeled vehicles will receive Rs100 per litre relief on up to 20 litres of petrol per month. Owners of small vehicles up to 800cc engine capacity will receive Rs100 per litre relief on up to 30 litres of petrol per month.

Citizens will be required to send REG followed by their CNIC number to 9771. They will also have to provide their vehicle number, provincial code, and registration date.

To obtain a fuel token, eligible citizens will need to send TOK to 9771. The fuel token can then be presented to obtain petrol at a discounted rate.