DPM Dar arrives in Madinah ahead of SPDC meeting; pays respects at Roaz-e-Rasool (P.B.U.H)

MADINAH MUNAWWARAH, Oct 5 (DNA):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived here ahead of the meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) scheduled to be held in Riyadh today, under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

He was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jeddah, Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Madinah Branch, and the Saudi Royal Protocol, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The deputy prime minister paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, the well-being of its people and the Muslim Ummah, as well as for regional peace and stability.

He also visited Jabal Uhud, where he paid homage to the Shuhada-e-Uhud and offered prayers.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar has since proceeded to Riyadh to participate in the meeting of the SPDC meeting, he will join Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with counterparts representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye.