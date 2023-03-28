Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican immigration facility

The Mexican president said the fire in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, broke out after migrants found out they would be deported. The mostly Central American asylum seekers ignited cots, leading to the deadly fire.

The death toll rose to 39 from a fire at an immigrant facility, authorities in Mexico said Tuesday.

But Mexico’s Attorney’s General Office nor the Migration National Institute (INM) have not confirmed the reports.

Twenty-nine migrants were injured and were transferred in delicate and severe conditions to four hospitals for care, according to the INM.

The migration authority has filed a legal complaint to ensure an investigation with Mexico’s Federal Prosecution.

Mexico’s Migration institute announced legal procedures.

“This authority informs that a complaint was filed with the corresponding authorities to investigate what happened and, if necessary, proceed accordingly,” it said in a statement.

It also announced that the Human Rights National Commission would begin inquiries to safeguard the human rights of foreigners.

Reportedly, 68 men from Central and South America stayed at the facility. Authorities reported that the fire started at 10 p.m. local time.

Communication and coordination were established with consular authorities from different countries to implement actions that allow the complete identification of deceased migrants.