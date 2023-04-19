Door of negotiations between political parties should never be closed: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesman Zulfikar Ali Bader said in his statement that Pakistan People’s Party and its Leadership believes that the door of negotiations should never be closed.

Due to non-negotiations and lack of communication among the political parties, polarization is increasing among the people as negotiations are the only solution to reduce polarization among the public which is need of the hour. In current situation today if Iran and Saudi Arabia can solve their problems by sitting at the negotiating table, so why not all of us should follow this path. The interesting thing is that the popular vote is considered as the winning vote, while in reality there is difference between the popular vote and winning vote. The reality can be judged when all the political parties will be going to an election and they find out that there are many ground realities and factors involved in the winning vote which defeats the popular vote. There are many examples in the past between the winning and popular vote and the recent municipal elections in Karachi are a testament to this fact. The reality of the popular vote starts to become evident after the election campaign starts and so far no one has started an election campaign.

Pakistan People’s Party always believes in political consultation and believes in dailogue and also takes decisions with mutual consultation with all political forces, which is the beauty of democracy.

Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will try his best to convince all the stakeholders in PDM to come on the table of dailogue and bring Pakistan and its People out of crises.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned some time ago on the floor of the National Assembly that after we passed the 18th Amendment we were pressureised and were blackmailed on the reason that 18th Amendment will be abolished by the court. After which the 19th Amendment was passed and the discretionary power of the Parliament were transferred to the Supreme Judicial Council and today we realize this mistake.