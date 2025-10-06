Don’t take the PPP for granted – Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, OCT 6 /DNA/ – Vice President PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed deep concern over the divisive rhetoric emerging from Punjab towards Sindh as well as the PPP leadership at a time when the entire country is reeling from the devastating floods.

“The whole country is struggling right now and in need of unity. Over 6.5 million Pakistanis have been affected by the floods — these are not Punjabis or Sindhis, they are Pakistanis. And yet, instead of focusing on their plight, this divisive rhetoric has not only begun, it is amplifying each day. This is no way to manage either a crisis or a coalition .”

Senator Rehman criticised attempts to drag PPP’s leadership into needless controversy.

“It deeply troubled me that from Punjab, criticism didn’t stop at governance — it extended to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, questioning his credentials and commitment to Pakistan,” Senator Rehman said. “Let’s recall — the Prime Minister himself placed full confidence in Bilawal when he made him Foreign Minister. Egos are not the way to deal with disaster, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised CM Punjab’s work. But her words and her spokespersons words have just unleashed a parochial war of words that benefit no one.”

Senator Rehman called the targeting of First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, “beyond the pale.”

“That’s not acceptable. You can’t hold press conferences and hurl accusations at our top leadership and then expect silence. Of course, our jiyalas will respond. When you unfairly attack PPP leadership, they will answer — firmly, but responsibly,”

Senator Rehman pointed to the scale of the devastation that demands an all-hands-on-deck response.

“These floods have inflicted Rs3,856 billion in damages — about $13.6 billion — across Pakistan,” she noted. “Beyond the immediate loss, the economy faces another Rs740 billion in potential future losses. This is not a provincial problem. It’s a national crisis.

Pakistan’s total public debt rose by 13 per cent to Rs80.6 trillion by the end of FY25. How are we able to handle this outflow ? Why are we making this an ego issue ? “

Senator Rehman reminded that

“Punjab has reported damages worth Rs630 billion, 3.3 million acres of farmland have gone under water in Punjab alone. This is where our attention should be — not on point scoring.”

Turning to relief efforts, Senator Rehman emphasized that PPP’s only demand was for transparency and effective delivery.

“We are disappointed at tone and tenor of language being used. All the PPP has asked is for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) — Pakistan’s most acclaimed social protection system — be used for relief delivery,” she said. “During the 2022 floods, BISP disbursed Rs70 billion to over 2.8 million families, each receiving Rs25,000 to rebuild their lives. We didn’t ask for anything for ourselves. We only asked that aid reach people who need it most.”

She said it was wrong to label international assistance as begging.

“Now you’re seeking flood relief from the IMF, and rightly so — we support that,” she said. “But you can’t call us beggars for seeking global aid. If that’s begging, then why does anyone take IMF money? Why did we ask for Resilience Funds at all ? Let’s not demean Pakistan’s needs. This is about survival.”

Senator Rehman said that instead of trading barbs, political leaders should be uniting around the national emergency.

“We did not start this war of words. This is not the way to run a coalition. Am appalled that the security of our parliamentary leader in Punjab has been withdrawn. Everyone knows Ali Haider Gilani was kidnapped by th Taliban. What message is being given to coalition partners? We have votes there and this is no way to treat the coalition. “

Senator Rehman concluded with a call for calm and collective action.

“When Sindh was hit by the 2022 floods, one-third of the country was underwater. We went straight to work with all stakeholders and declared Pakistan’s right to climate finance. “

She said the government must speak with one voice at this critical juncture.

“My training is not to do hate politics. PPP is the largest political party in the Senate of Pakistan. If we stop supporting the government, they will be in crisis. We don’t want to create a crisis for the federal government but after abusing our leadership, you cannot take our support for granted. This cannot become the new normal. “