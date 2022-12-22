Donors moot for flood victims in Geneva on Jan 9

France had proposed to hold this conference to help Pakistani flood affected people

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The International donors conference to help the flood victims of Pakistan is scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 09, 2023. The UN Secretary General António Guterres and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shall chair this conference.

The President of France Emanuel Macron had proposed to hold this conference during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Macron had said that Paris will help the South Asian nation in its current difficult situation.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan Floods. The report is prepared by the World Bank in consultations with the Pakistani authorities including the Ministry of Planning and Development spearheaded by Ahsan Iqbal.

The report is to be presented during the upcoming donors’ conference for the perusal of the participating countries. It is likely that various countries would pledge support for Pakistan. Sources privy to this development are of the view that most of the aid is likely to be channeled through different UN agencies in order to ensure transparency.