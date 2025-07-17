Donald Trump to visit Pakistan on September 18: Sources

DNA

ISLAMABAD – July 17: Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump is expected to visit Pakistan on September 18 for a one-day official trip, highly-placed diplomatic sources have revealed. The visit, if confirmed, would mark a significant step forward in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States.

According to sources, Trump is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with both civilian and military leadership during his brief stay. The visit is reportedly aimed at further strengthening strategic ties between the two countries, which have seen several ups and downs over the past decades.

The development follows a recent unprecedented event in Washington, where President Trump invited Pakistan’s Field Marshal General Asim Munir to a private lunch at the White House on June 20. The invitation, considered extraordinary by diplomatic standards, underlines the growing personal rapport and strategic understanding between the two figures. U.S. presidents rarely extend such invitations to foreign military leaders, let alone hosting them at the White House for lunch, making this gesture a strong signal of warming ties.

While no official confirmation has yet come from either the U.S. State Department or Pakistan’s Foreign Office, preparations are reportedly underway in Islamabad for the high-profile visit. Security, protocol, and diplomatic channels are on alert as backdoor engagements between both governments continue.

If the visit goes ahead as scheduled, it will be Trump’s first trip to Pakistan and could have significant geopolitical implications, especially in the context of the shifting power dynamics in South Asia. Observers suggest that Trump’s outreach to Pakistan may be aimed at creating new alignments in the region and strengthening military and economic cooperation with a long-time but often misunderstood partner.

Experts believe that Trump’s visit could also be a response to Pakistan’s recent strategic engagements with other global powers, as Washington seeks to maintain its influence in the region.

Political analysts see the visit as a potential game-changer for Pakistan-U.S. relations, especially if concrete agreements or partnerships are announced during the visit.

The visit is also expected to include meetings with top business leaders and possibly a joint statement aimed at expanding trade and defense cooperation.

However, it remains to be seen how the proposed visit will be perceived in Beijing and Moscow — two major rivals of the US, yet close allies of Pakistan.