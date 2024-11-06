Donald Trump addresses supporters after historic ‘win’ against Kamala Harris

onald Trump defeats Kamala Harris to become 47th United States president: US media

This is a magnificent victory for the American people, I will fight for every citizen,” says Donald Trump crowd after win

Age: 78

Birthplace: Queens,NY

Previous Presidential Campaigns: 2000,2016,2020

Donald Trump — from 45th president to 2024 candidate amid legal battles

He is the first president convicted of criminal charges after leaving the office

Donald Trump remains a significant figure in American politics. He served as the 45th president of the United States from January 20, 2017, to January 20, 2021. He secured this position after defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Early Days

Trump is the fourth child of New York real estate tycoon Fred Trump. Despite his family’s wealth, he used to work the lowest-tier jobs within his father’s company. Later his father enrolled him in the military academy at the age of 13.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The former president managed his father’s residential projects across NYC before renaming the company the Trump Organisation in 1971. He described his father, who passed away in 1999, as his main inspiration.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, owning beauty pageants and creating/hosting NBC’s The Apprentice, popularising the catchphrase “You’re fired!”

He authored books, appeared in films and wrestling shows, and sold various products. Despite a Forbes-estimated net worth of $7.5 billion, he faced six business bankruptcies, including Trump Steaks and Trump University.

The candidate of the Republican Party is famous for his three marriages. His first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, was a Czech athlete and model and he had three children with her. They, however, divorced in 1990.

He married actor Marla Maples in 1993, two months after the birth of their only child, Tiffany. After divorcing Maples in 1999, he married former Slovenian model Melania Knauss in 2005. Their marriage endures to this day, and they share a son, Barron William Trump.

Political Career

The former president started his political career in 2000 by entering as a candidate for the Reform Party, and later with the Republican Party in 2012.

Trump announced his bid for the White House in 2015, declaring the American Dream dead but promising to “bring it back bigger and better.”

In his speech, he proudly talked about his wealth and business achievements. He accused Mexico of sending drugs, crime, and rapists to the US and vowed to build a border wall that Mexico would pay for.

Despite controversy over a leaked video of him bragging about sexual abuse, Trump bagged support from his campaign slogan, ‘’Make America Great Again’. He was able to gain victory over the veteran politician Clinton and became the 45th President of the US on January 20, 2017.

Trump’s Presidency

Trump’s administration saw an average inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 2.67%, based on World Bank data. Including the time after Covid-19 spread, which average drops to 1.45%.

During his presidency, an al Qaeda terrorist entered his administration and killed three American soldiers.

The former president also supported the Supreme Court’s decision over abortion pills under the presidency of Joe Biden. He noted that he believes there should be exceptions for rape, incest, and protecting the life of the mother, a stance he has repeated in recent months after announcing in April that let the states decide on the abortion restrictions, rather than federal authorities.

According to a new non-partisan analysis, Trump’s administration approved $8.4 trillion in new debt.

Despite receiving a record 74 million votes, Trump lost the election to Biden by over seven million votes in 2020. He repeated claims of voter fraud in numerous court cases but to no avail.

Foreign Policy and Legislative Actions

As per the BBC, in his era, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8, 2018. Later, in October of 2018, the then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo officially announced that the US was terminating the 1955 Treaty of Amity with Iran. They made this announcement right after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the US to lift sanctions against Iran, as this could affect imports of humanitarian goods and civil aviation safety.

During his tenure, he signed HR-1 – the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, on December 22, 2017. On November 16, 2017, the House passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by a vote of 227—205.

While signing the bill, Trump said, “This is the bill right here; we’re very proud of it… I consider this very much a bill for the middle class and for jobs. Corporations are literally going wild for this.”

The First Step Act of 2018 — passed under Trump’s presidency — is a US law aimed at reforming the criminal justice system. This act also focused on reducing sentences for non-violent offences and improving prison conditions. The law also emphasises rehabilitation and support programmes to lower the chances of reoffending.

Moreover, Trump withdrew from major climate and trade agreements, banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, issued other tough immigration restrictions, launched a trade war with China, and reshaped Middle Eastern relations.

Capitol Incident

After Trump’s defeat in 2020, his supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. They did this to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, which showed that Joe Biden had won. It was a significant and violent attack that led to several arrests and raised concerns about American democracy.

Legal Challenges and Controversies

The former president has faced various legal challenges since leaving office in 2021, including those related to his business practices and actions during his presidency. These legal actions have attracted significant media attention.

CNN revealed details of the legal actions against the President of 2016, making him the first president, who was convicted of criminal charges after leaving office. Earlier in May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. In June 2023, the Federal Court charged him for mishandling classified documents he retained upon leaving office. A court ruled the 45th president to pay $5 million in damages after charging him for journalist E Jean Carroll sexual abuse case.

Additionally, in August 2023, the American politician faced charges in Federal Court for attempting to interfere with the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. A Georgia grand jury indicted him.

On February 16, 2024, Trump, along with his two sons, his company, and its executives, pleaded guilty in a New York civil fraud case. This allowed him to receive loans and insurance at lower rates. The court ordered the former president to pay a $355 penalty. New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit in 2022.

Comeback

Trump has been an active member of the Republican Party, issuing endorsements in elections across the country.

His campaign focuses on themes similar to previous ones, emphasising issues such as immigration, economic growth, and national security.

After Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are the main runners for the presidential elections of 2024.

Americans do not like Trump universally due to his policies.

As per the BBC, Trump has promised his supporters that November 5, 2024, will be “the most important date in the history of our country.”