Dominant Pakistan down Sri Lanka to clinch T20I tri-series

RAWALPINDI, NOV 29: A brilliant bowling performance followed by steady batting helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in the final to clinch the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets each, helping the Green Shirts bowl out Sri Lanka for 114 in the final.

Batting first, Sri Lanka started steadily, with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara adding 20 runs for the first wicket.

The partnership was broken when Afridi struck early, dismissing Nissanka for 11 off seven balls, which included a four and a six.

Mishara then joined skipper Kusal Mendis to guide Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark with a 50-run stand for the second wicket.

However, the partnership ended as Mendis was dismissed cheaply by Nawaz for 14 off 18 balls, leaving Sri Lanka at 84-2 in 10.3 overs.

Mishara played a determined innings, scoring his third T20I fifty, but fell for 59 off 47 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

Abrar Ahmed then struck, dismissing Kusal Perera for one, reducing Sri Lanka to 103-4 in 14.4 overs. Abrar followed it up by removing Pavan Rathnayake for eight in the same over, leaving Sri Lanka in trouble.

Nawaz accounted for Janith Liyanage’s duck, sending Sri Lanka to 105-6 in 15.3 overs. He returned in the 18th over to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga for five off 11 balls.

Shaheen then struck twice in quick succession, removing skipper Dasun Shanaka for two and Maheesh Theekshana for one, leaving Sri Lanka at 113-9 in 18.5 overs.

The Lankan innings ended in the final over when Salman Mirza dismissed Dushmantha Chameera for a duck, finishing the innings at 114 all out.

For Pakistan, Shaheen and Nawaz were the standout bowlers with three wickets each. Abrar took two wickets, while Salman Mirza and Saim Ayub claimed one wicket each.