Domestic Secretary-CTP Passing-out of 51st CTP held at Civil Services Academy

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP/DNA) Secretary Establishment Division Inamullah Khan Dharejo on Friday stressed upon officers to stay loyal to the country’s constitution and follow an approach aimed at bringing about a positive change to serve people in the real sense.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of the 51st Common Training Programme at Civil Services Academy Walton here, he said that today all porbationary officers had accomplished a significant milestone. He said that the Civil Services Academy had also acheived a milestone by conducting an extremely productive training programme for 232 officers.

He said, “It is heartening to see that a good number of lady officers are passing out today.

There was time when the civil service was described as men bureaucracy but today the things have changed. Now women were working on most challenging fronts without any hesitation.”

He further said that the inclusion of women in all tiers of the government would surely bring more objectivity and inclusiveness in public policy formation and implementation.

He said, “Your presence here is a testimony to the fact that you have passed a very competitive selection process.”

Inamullah Dharejo said that officers must keep in mind that they owe this success to the country and nation which provided them with an opportunity to avail it.

He said that officers had not only gone through conventional academic modules but they also undertook multiple field exercises that helped them understand challenges of the common man.

The secretary said that it was very good that the training programmes consistent with evolving national requirements and international best practices, with the aim of enabling young officers to develop into responsible, responsive, empathetic, accountable and efficient civil servants, capable of creating public value by keeping public governance and institutional effort well-aligned with the community’s welfare.

He said it was a pleasure for him to announce that Islamabad study tours of officers would continue as it was devised for officers of the 51st Common training programme.

He said, “Military attachment stands resumed from the 52nd common training programme as this exposure will be very beneficial for officers.” He said that the government intended to make the CSS exam more competitive, analytical and logical besides re-defining the model of promotion.

Civil Services Academy Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Common Training Programme Director Fizza Parvez Afzaal and others were also present.

Shields and prizes were also distributed among officers who showed best performance during

the 5-month training.

The Civil Services Academy DG also presented a souvenir to the Secretary Establishment Division.