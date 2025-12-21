Domestic challenges make Gaza mission politically toxic

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has publicly acknowledged Pakistan’s willingness to “consider being part” of the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza. The idea, though not officially confirmed by Pakistani side, has stirred debate in Islamabad. When asked about these reports, Pakistan’s Foreign Office responded cautiously, stating that “no decision has been made on this issue so far.” The choice of words is telling: the spokesperson did not outright refute the reports, leaving room for speculation that discussions may indeed be underway.

For Pakistan, however, the matter is far from straightforward. The country faces multiple internal challenges political instability, economic fragility, and rising public discontent all of which make it extremely difficult for the government to sell such an idea to its people. The clergy, in particular, would be reluctant to endorse any move that involves Pakistani forces being deployed in Gaza, regardless of whether the mission is framed as humanitarian or military. Religious parties, which wield significant influence over public opinion, would think twice before putting their weight behind such a proposal.

Public opinion in Pakistan is deeply sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Any suggestion that Pakistani troops might be deployed in a mission that could be perceived as undermining Hamas or other Palestinian factions would be met with strong resistance. The clergy, already skeptical of Western-led initiatives in the Muslim world, would likely oppose the move outright. For them, the optics of Pakistani soldiers operating under a U.S.-backed mission in Gaza would be unacceptable. Even if the mission were purely peacekeeping, the perception among ordinary Pakistanis would be difficult to mold in favor of participation.

Another major obstacle is financial. Reports suggest that countries contributing forces to such a mission would have to bear the expenses themselves. For Pakistan, already grappling with a severe economic crisis, this is simply not feasible. The government is struggling to meet its own budgetary needs, and the idea of funding a foreign deployment in Gaza would be politically toxic. The public would question why scarce resources are being diverted abroad when Pakistan itself faces pressing challenges at home from inflation to unemployment to security threats.

Beyond finances and public opinion, there are serious security risks. If Pakistani forces were deployed in Gaza and came under attack from Hamas or other militant groups, it would create an untoward situation. Any such situation would inflame domestic anger and destabilize the government further. Conversely, if Pakistani or other Muslim countries’ forces were used to disarm Hamas, the backlash would be even greater. Such a move would be seen as Muslims fighting against fellow Muslims, a scenario that would be politically and morally unacceptable in Pakistan.

Pakistan has already made it clear that it will not become part of any initiative that involves disarming Palestinian groups or siding against them. The government has consistently maintained that Pakistan supports the Palestinian cause and calls for a just resolution based on international law and UN resolutions. Any deviation from this stance would be seen as a betrayal of Pakistan’s long-standing position and would invite fierce criticism both domestically and internationally.

Despite these challenges, reports suggest that the U.S. President is likely to raise the issue with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership in the coming days. Washington may argue that Pakistan’s participation would lend credibility to the mission and demonstrate solidarity with international efforts to stabilize Gaza.

The idea of Pakistan sending forces to Gaza is fraught with complications. Financial constraints, public opinion, clerical resistance, and the risk of escalation all make it a non-starter. While the Foreign Office has left the door slightly ajar by not refuting the reports outright, the reality is that Pakistan cannot afford politically, economically, or morally to take part in such a mission. The government will likely continue to tread cautiously, reaffirming its support for the Palestinian cause while resisting external pressure to commit troops.

The coming days may bring more pressure from Washington, but Islamabad’s political leadership knows that agreeing to such a mission would be a perilous gamble one that Pakistan simply cannot afford.