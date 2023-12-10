Doling justice out to innocent people like Aafia victory of human rights

KARACHI, DEC 10 (DNA) — Aafia Movement spokesman Muhammad Ayub has said that the innocent daughter of the nation Dr Aafia Siddiqui is suffering from anti-human torture and sexual abuse in the US jail, when the world is observing the 75th international human rights day.

He said the historic document of international human rights says that human rights are basic rights of all people irrespective of their color, race, religion, sex, language or political affiliation.

He said the daughter of the nation Dr Aafia is jailed by FMC Carswell: though she has not committed any crime, still her basic human rights are badly violated. He said doling out justice to people like Aafia would be the victory of human rights.

In a statement released from Aafia Movement Media Cell, he said a US court in a biased trial through notorious judge Richard Berman gave Aafia 86 yearlong imprisonment and this judgment has already been rejected by the noted legal experts of the whole world.

He asked if the US court in its verdict also wrote that Aafia should also be tortured and sexually assaulted in the US prison and she would not be allowed to talk to her children and family members. He said the lawyer of Dr Aafia, Clive Stafford Smith has recently disclosed that presently 10250 women are present in the US jails and Dr Aafia is in the worst condition of all of them.

He said that the United Nations accept that human rights violations have risen in recent years. He said the human rights situation could be improved only when they are respected at governmental level. He said Aafia Siddiqui is facing cruelty not only from one state but in fact two states. — DNA