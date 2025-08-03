Districts (LG) on audit radar after historic Rs 16 Billion PAC recovery

Nazir Siyal / DNA

KARACHI, AUG 3: Following the recovery of Rs16 billion by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) amid revelations of massive financial irregularities, the Sindh Local Government and Town Planning Department has issued formal instructions to all districts to appear in upcoming PAC sessions with complete financial documentation.

The recovery, stemming from audit reports exposing widespread embezzlement across government departments, has prompted a sweeping accountability drive targeting Union Councils throughout Sindh.

According to the official circular, the PAC has released a comprehensive audit schedule focusing on multiple fiscal years.

According to official letter, August 6, 2025, Audit paras from 2017–18 and 2018–19,

While, August 18, 2025, Review of audit records from 2015–16 and 2016–17.

Whereas, August 25, 2025 – Special audit for selected districts, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Kashmore (Kandhkot), Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar, Naushahro Feroze, and Mirpurkhas, focusing on 2013–14 and 2014–15 financial record.

The official letter to all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) have been directed to submit two certified copies of each audit para. Present original audit documents and compliance reports during the sessions.

They have been ordered to ensure submission of 35 updated working paper sets to the PAC Secretariat at least three days in advance.

Strict disciplinary action has been warned for non-compliance the notice said.

According to section Officer (Admin) letters dispatched to regional directors across Sindh, mandating urgent preparation and full cooperation.

This move signals the Sindh Government’s renewed commitment to financial transparency and heightened scrutiny of local governance practices.

The sources in PAC said that such an accountability should continue and hopefully more billions of recovery shall be made under the rules and regulations.