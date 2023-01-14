District bar association elects new office-bearers

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-14): The new office bearers for the slots of President and General Secretary of the District Bar Association Attock elected by the lawyers community after completing their polling process in a free and transparent manner amid a peaceful environment here on Saturday. As per details, Malik Fakharzad Advocate elevated as new President of the District Bar Association Attockon obtaining 249 votes while his opponents Syed Faisal Bokhari, Advocate 163 votes and Sufi Ashfaq Ahmed Advocate 35 votes in their favour respectively. Such as, Mr. Waseem Imtiaz Advocate has been elected as General Secretary on securing 254 votes while Mr. Mohammad Adil Advocate remained second for getting 195 votes.

Therewere total 534 registered votes of the District Bar Association Attock out of which 460 voters used their right of franchise while 07 votes were rejected by the election board constituted to conduct the elections as per policy guide lines of the Punjab Bar Council. Meanwhile, PPP’s candidate for MNA Attock Syed Azmat Bokhari Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Member Punjab Bar Council Malik Israr Advocate and Malik Saeed Akhter Vice President PML(N) Lawyers Forum Rawalpindi Division also expressed their profound felicitation to the newly body of the District Bar Association Attock.