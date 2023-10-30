Distinguished leaders gather in Kashi for Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum
KASHI, OCT 30 /DNA/ – China (Kashi) – Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum, a prominent gathering of legal and administrative experts, kicked off today in Kashi, China. The event, organized to foster legal cooperation and dialogue, brought together distinguished leaders and speakers from the region.
The forum’s esteemed moderators included Anniwaer Tuerxun, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Kashi and Administrative Commissioner of Kashi Prefecture. Anniwaer Tuerxun will guide discussions and deliberations on key legal and administrative topics.
Aierken Tuniyazi, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, took the stage as a speaker. His insights and experiences are expected to contribute significantly to the forum’s discussions.
Li Yifei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also moderated discussions, further enriching the discourse with her expertise.
The China (Kashi) – Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum serves as an essential platform for regional leaders to exchange ideas and strategies in the legal and administrative domains. This year’s event promises to facilitate meaningful conversations and cooperation for the benefit of all involved regions.
Speakers:
(1) Wang Chen, President of China Law Society
(2) Ma Xingrui, Member of the Political Bureau of the
Central Committee of CPC. Secretary of the CPC Committee of
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
(3) Bishowambhar Pd.Shrestha, Chief Justice of Nepal
(4) Sanjaykumar Rajaretam. Attorney General of Sri Lanka
(5) Sharipov Nurseryk Karimovich, Chairman of the Civil
Trial Commission of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
(6) Yang Wanming, Member of the CPC Group and Vice
President of the Supreme People’s Court
(7) Ge Xiaoyan, Member of the CPC Group and Deputy
Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate
(8) Yuan Gujie, Member of the Standing Committee of the
CPC Committee of Guangdong Province, Secretary of the
Politics and Law Committee of Guangdong Province, President
of the Guangdong Province Law Society
(9) Anniwaer Tuerxun, Deputy Secretary of the CPC
Committee of Kashi, Administrative Commissioner of Kashi
Prefecture
11:30-12;00 Signing cooperation contracts; reading the
Forum Proposal
1. Signing Ceremony
Item 1: Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Education
between Xinjiang University and Caspian University
Representatives of the institutions:
Yao Qiang, President of Xinjiang University;
Nuseynov Zhikhordasbek Muslimovich, President of Caspian
University, Kazakhstan
Item 2: Cooperation Agreement on Diversified Settlement of
International Commercial Disputes
Representatives of the institutions:
Liu Xiaochun, President of the Shenzhen Court of
International Arbitration (SCIA):
Dhara Wijayatilake, Director and Secretary General of the
CCC ICLP International ADR Center (Guarantee) Limited
(IADRC)
Item 3: Strategic Cooperation Agreement on International
Commercial Arbitration
Representatives of the institutions:
Liu Xiaochun., President of the Shenzhen Court of
International Arbitration (SCIA):
Diana Bezakova, Director of Tashkent International
Arbitration Center (TIAC)
Item 4: Tripartite Cooperation Agreement on the Pluralistic
Settlement of Disputes and Ascertainment of Foreign Law
Representatives of the institutions:
Nudrat Ejaz Piracha,CEO of Pakistan International
Alternative Dispute Resolution and Prevention Center
Lin Qidi, Secretary-General of Law Ascertainment Center for
Belt and Road Initiative;
Wang Li, Director of Beijing Retio Legal and Commercial
Service Center for Belt and Road Initiative;
Item 5: Tripartite Cooperation Agreement on the Pluralistic
Settlement of Disputes and Ascertainment of Foreign Law
Representatives of the institutions:
Lin Qidi, Secretary-General of Law Ascertainment Center for
Belt and Road Initiative;
Wang Li, Director of Beijing Retio Legal and Commercial
Service Center for Belt and Road Initiative;
Representative of Kashgar Municipal Bureau of Justice,
Representative of Kashgar Municipal Commerce and
Industrial Information Technology Bureau,
Representative of Kashgar People’s Court
Item 6: Frame Agreement of Legal Service Cooperation on
Economic Trade & Investment
Representatives of the institutions:
Shan Tao, Director of the Administrative Committee of
ETR-Law-Firm;
Saniya Perzadayeva, Representative of Kazakhstan Unicase
Law Firm
2.Reading the “Proposal on Deepening Cooperation in the
Rule of Law along BRI”
Wang Mingshan: Member of the Standing Committee of the
Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal
Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region; President of
the Law Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
Moderator: Xu Xianyi.Vice Chairman of the CPPCC of
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
Speakers:
(1) Elsie Leung Oi Sie, Former Deputy Director of the
Committee for the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region of the Standing Committee of the
National People’s Congress, and the First Secretary for Justice
of the Department of Justice of Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region
(2) Khalid Rehman: Director of the Pakistan Policy Institute
(3) Liu Xiaohong: Headmaster of Shanghai University of
Political Science and Law, Director of Shanghai Arbitration
Commission, Vice President of the China Society of Private
International Law
(4)Kabir Churazoda: Dean of the Central Asian Regional
Economic Cooperation Institute (CAREC Institute) of Tajikistan
13:30-14:30 Luncheon
15: 30 Plenary session
15:30-17:00 Theme 1: Optimizing the business
environment and promote the joint construction of the “the
Belt and Road”
Moderator: Shi Youqi. Vice President of Guangdong
Province Law Society, Secretary of the Party Committee of
Guangdong University of Foreign Studies
Speakers:
(1) Nussenov Zholdasbek Muslimovich, President of Caspian
University, Kazakhstan
(2) Zhang Liang, Dean and Professor of the School of Law at
Sun Yat-sen University, Executive Vice President of the
International Law Research Association of the Guangdong
Province Law Society
(3) Christopher Campbell-hollt, Registrar and Chief
Executive of the Astana International Financial Center(AIFC)
Court and International Arbitration Center(IAC), Kazakhstan
(4) Zheng Gang, Executive Director of Shenzhen Dongfang
Ruiyan Risk Management Consulting Co., Ltd., Expert
Advisory Committee Member and Senior Researcher of CITIC
Reform and Development Research Foundation, PRC
(5) Zamir ahmed Awan, Deputy Director of China Research
Center of National University of Science and Technology of
Pakistan, Founding Chairman of Global Silk Road Research
Alliance. A Pakistani Thinktank
(6) Zhang Jianjiang, Dean of the Law School of Xinjiang
University, Member of the Academic Committee of the Law
Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
(7) Atul Dalakoti, Executive Director of the Indian Federation
of Commerce and Industry, Founder of Xiamen BRICS
Economic and Cultural Research Service Center
(8) Abudureheman Kadeer, Lecturer of the Law School of
Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics, Member of the
International affair and “Belt and Road” specialized Committee
of Xinjiang Lawyers Association
Interlocutors:
(1)Wang Han, Professor of the Law Institute for Silk Road
Regional Cooperation and Development, the Center for
Foreign-related Rule of Law, Northwest University of Political
Science and Law
(2) Qi Huan, Professor of School of International Law of
China University of Political Science and Law, Dean Assistant
of Xinjiang University of Political Science and Law
17: 00-17:10 Tea Break
17:10-18:40 Theme 2: Researches on the legal service and
the cooperation mechanism for rule of law along the “Belt
and Road”
Moderator: Chen Tong, Vice President of Xinjiang Normal
University, Deputy Director of the Academic Committee of the
Law Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
Speakers:
(1) Wang Li, Chief Law Adviser of China Law Counsel
Center, Director of International Commercial Mediation Center
for the Belt and Road, Party Secretary and Director of Beijing
Deheng Law Offices
(2) Bilim Raiymkulov, President of Kyrgyzstan Bar
Association
(3) Liu Xiaochun, President of Shenzhen Court of
International Arbitration (SCIA),PRC
(4) Diana Bezakova, Director of Tashkent International
Arbitration Center (TTAC), Uzbekistan
(5) Jiang Siyuan, Secretary-General of the Exchange and
Cooperation Base of the Legal Service Committee for Shanghai
Cooperation Organization
(6) Priyantha Gamage, member of Sri Lanka Legal Aid
Committee
(7) Shan Tao, Director of International Trade Law
Professional Committee of Guangdong Lawyers Association,
Director of the Administrative Committee of ETR-Law-Firm
(8) Luo Lihua, President Assistant, Professor of Kashi
University
Interlocutors:
(1) Chen Yunliang, Dean and Professor of Law School of
Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. Editor-in-Chief of
Society under the Rule of Law
(2) Du Tao, Dean and Professor of School of International
Law, East China University of Political Science and Law,
Executive Vice President of Institute of BRICS Legal Studies,
Executive Vice Director of Foreign Law Acertainment Research
Center of Institute of BRICS Legal Studies
18:40-18:50 Tea break
18:50—19:20 Closing Ceremony
Moderator: Li Shuihua Executive Deputy Secretary of
Politics and Law Committee of Guangdong Province Party
Secretary and Executive Vice President of Guangdong Province
Law Society
Speakers:
(1) Yin Baohu, Deputy Secretary-General, Office Director of
China Law Society
(2) Ananda Mohan Batarai, Justice of the Supreme Court of
Nepal
(3) Nursultan Betilesov, First Deputy Director of the General
Office of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan
(4) Bi deguo, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Political,
Legal Committee of the CPC Xommittee of Xinjiang Uygur
Autonomous Region, Party Secretary, Vice President of the Law
Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region
19:30—20:30 Dinner
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Morning: Field visit (Kashgar Old Town, Kashgar Museum,
Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration Kashgar Branch)
Afternoon: Departure
