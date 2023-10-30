Distinguished leaders gather in Kashi for Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum

KASHI, OCT 30 /DNA/ – China (Kashi) – Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum, a prominent gathering of legal and administrative experts, kicked off today in Kashi, China. The event, organized to foster legal cooperation and dialogue, brought together distinguished leaders and speakers from the region.

The forum’s esteemed moderators included Anniwaer Tuerxun, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Kashi and Administrative Commissioner of Kashi Prefecture. Anniwaer Tuerxun will guide discussions and deliberations on key legal and administrative topics.

Aierken Tuniyazi, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, took the stage as a speaker. His insights and experiences are expected to contribute significantly to the forum’s discussions.

Li Yifei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Secretary of the CPC Committee of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also moderated discussions, further enriching the discourse with her expertise.

The China (Kashi) – Central Asia & South Asia Legal Forum serves as an essential platform for regional leaders to exchange ideas and strategies in the legal and administrative domains. This year’s event promises to facilitate meaningful conversations and cooperation for the benefit of all involved regions.

Speakers:

(1) Wang Chen, President of China Law Society

(2) Ma Xingrui, Member of the Political Bureau of the

Central Committee of CPC. Secretary of the CPC Committee of

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

(3) Bishowambhar Pd.Shrestha, Chief Justice of Nepal

(4) Sanjaykumar Rajaretam. Attorney General of Sri Lanka

(5) Sharipov Nurseryk Karimovich, Chairman of the Civil

Trial Commission of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

(6) Yang Wanming, Member of the CPC Group and Vice

President of the Supreme People’s Court

(7) Ge Xiaoyan, Member of the CPC Group and Deputy

Procurator General of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate

(8) Yuan Gujie, Member of the Standing Committee of the

CPC Committee of Guangdong Province, Secretary of the

Politics and Law Committee of Guangdong Province, President

of the Guangdong Province Law Society

(9) Anniwaer Tuerxun, Deputy Secretary of the CPC

Committee of Kashi, Administrative Commissioner of Kashi

Prefecture

11:30-12;00 Signing cooperation contracts; reading the

Forum Proposal

1. Signing Ceremony

Item 1: Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Education

between Xinjiang University and Caspian University

Representatives of the institutions:

Yao Qiang, President of Xinjiang University;

Nuseynov Zhikhordasbek Muslimovich, President of Caspian

University, Kazakhstan

Item 2: Cooperation Agreement on Diversified Settlement of

International Commercial Disputes

Representatives of the institutions:

Liu Xiaochun, President of the Shenzhen Court of

International Arbitration (SCIA):

Dhara Wijayatilake, Director and Secretary General of the

CCC ICLP International ADR Center (Guarantee) Limited

(IADRC)

Item 3: Strategic Cooperation Agreement on International

Commercial Arbitration

Representatives of the institutions:

Liu Xiaochun., President of the Shenzhen Court of

International Arbitration (SCIA):

Diana Bezakova, Director of Tashkent International

Arbitration Center (TIAC)

Item 4: Tripartite Cooperation Agreement on the Pluralistic

Settlement of Disputes and Ascertainment of Foreign Law

Representatives of the institutions:

Nudrat Ejaz Piracha,CEO of Pakistan International

Alternative Dispute Resolution and Prevention Center

Lin Qidi, Secretary-General of Law Ascertainment Center for

Belt and Road Initiative;

Wang Li, Director of Beijing Retio Legal and Commercial

Service Center for Belt and Road Initiative;

Item 5: Tripartite Cooperation Agreement on the Pluralistic

Settlement of Disputes and Ascertainment of Foreign Law

Representatives of the institutions:

Lin Qidi, Secretary-General of Law Ascertainment Center for

Belt and Road Initiative;

Wang Li, Director of Beijing Retio Legal and Commercial

Service Center for Belt and Road Initiative;

Representative of Kashgar Municipal Bureau of Justice,

Representative of Kashgar Municipal Commerce and

Industrial Information Technology Bureau,

Representative of Kashgar People’s Court

Item 6: Frame Agreement of Legal Service Cooperation on

Economic Trade & Investment

Representatives of the institutions:

Shan Tao, Director of the Administrative Committee of

ETR-Law-Firm;

Saniya Perzadayeva, Representative of Kazakhstan Unicase

Law Firm

2.Reading the “Proposal on Deepening Cooperation in the

Rule of Law along BRI”

Wang Mingshan: Member of the Standing Committee of the

Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal

Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region; President of

the Law Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Moderator: Xu Xianyi.Vice Chairman of the CPPCC of

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Speakers:

(1) Elsie Leung Oi Sie, Former Deputy Director of the

Committee for the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region of the Standing Committee of the

National People’s Congress, and the First Secretary for Justice

of the Department of Justice of Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region

(2) Khalid Rehman: Director of the Pakistan Policy Institute

(3) Liu Xiaohong: Headmaster of Shanghai University of

Political Science and Law, Director of Shanghai Arbitration

Commission, Vice President of the China Society of Private

International Law

(4)Kabir Churazoda: Dean of the Central Asian Regional

Economic Cooperation Institute (CAREC Institute) of Tajikistan

13:30-14:30 Luncheon

15: 30 Plenary session

15:30-17:00 Theme 1: Optimizing the business

environment and promote the joint construction of the “the

Belt and Road”

Moderator: Shi Youqi. Vice President of Guangdong

Province Law Society, Secretary of the Party Committee of

Guangdong University of Foreign Studies

Speakers:

(1) Nussenov Zholdasbek Muslimovich, President of Caspian

University, Kazakhstan

(2) Zhang Liang, Dean and Professor of the School of Law at

Sun Yat-sen University, Executive Vice President of the

International Law Research Association of the Guangdong

Province Law Society

(3) Christopher Campbell-hollt, Registrar and Chief

Executive of the Astana International Financial Center(AIFC)

Court and International Arbitration Center(IAC), Kazakhstan

(4) Zheng Gang, Executive Director of Shenzhen Dongfang

Ruiyan Risk Management Consulting Co., Ltd., Expert

Advisory Committee Member and Senior Researcher of CITIC

Reform and Development Research Foundation, PRC

(5) Zamir ahmed Awan, Deputy Director of China Research

Center of National University of Science and Technology of

Pakistan, Founding Chairman of Global Silk Road Research

Alliance. A Pakistani Thinktank

(6) Zhang Jianjiang, Dean of the Law School of Xinjiang

University, Member of the Academic Committee of the Law

Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

(7) Atul Dalakoti, Executive Director of the Indian Federation

of Commerce and Industry, Founder of Xiamen BRICS

Economic and Cultural Research Service Center

(8) Abudureheman Kadeer, Lecturer of the Law School of

Xinjiang University of Finance and Economics, Member of the

International affair and “Belt and Road” specialized Committee

of Xinjiang Lawyers Association

Interlocutors:

(1)Wang Han, Professor of the Law Institute for Silk Road

Regional Cooperation and Development, the Center for

Foreign-related Rule of Law, Northwest University of Political

Science and Law

(2) Qi Huan, Professor of School of International Law of

China University of Political Science and Law, Dean Assistant

of Xinjiang University of Political Science and Law

17: 00-17:10 Tea Break

17:10-18:40 Theme 2: Researches on the legal service and

the cooperation mechanism for rule of law along the “Belt

and Road”

Moderator: Chen Tong, Vice President of Xinjiang Normal

University, Deputy Director of the Academic Committee of the

Law Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Speakers:

(1) Wang Li, Chief Law Adviser of China Law Counsel

Center, Director of International Commercial Mediation Center

for the Belt and Road, Party Secretary and Director of Beijing

Deheng Law Offices

(2) Bilim Raiymkulov, President of Kyrgyzstan Bar

Association

(3) Liu Xiaochun, President of Shenzhen Court of

International Arbitration (SCIA),PRC

(4) Diana Bezakova, Director of Tashkent International

Arbitration Center (TTAC), Uzbekistan

(5) Jiang Siyuan, Secretary-General of the Exchange and

Cooperation Base of the Legal Service Committee for Shanghai

Cooperation Organization

(6) Priyantha Gamage, member of Sri Lanka Legal Aid

Committee

(7) Shan Tao, Director of International Trade Law

Professional Committee of Guangdong Lawyers Association,

Director of the Administrative Committee of ETR-Law-Firm

(8) Luo Lihua, President Assistant, Professor of Kashi

University

Interlocutors:

(1) Chen Yunliang, Dean and Professor of Law School of

Guangdong University of Foreign Studies. Editor-in-Chief of

Society under the Rule of Law

(2) Du Tao, Dean and Professor of School of International

Law, East China University of Political Science and Law,

Executive Vice President of Institute of BRICS Legal Studies,

Executive Vice Director of Foreign Law Acertainment Research

Center of Institute of BRICS Legal Studies

18:40-18:50 Tea break

18:50—19:20 Closing Ceremony

Moderator: Li Shuihua Executive Deputy Secretary of

Politics and Law Committee of Guangdong Province Party

Secretary and Executive Vice President of Guangdong Province

Law Society

Speakers:

(1) Yin Baohu, Deputy Secretary-General, Office Director of

China Law Society

(2) Ananda Mohan Batarai, Justice of the Supreme Court of

Nepal

(3) Nursultan Betilesov, First Deputy Director of the General

Office of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

(4) Bi deguo, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Political,

Legal Committee of the CPC Xommittee of Xinjiang Uygur

Autonomous Region, Party Secretary, Vice President of the Law

Society of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

19:30—20:30 Dinner

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Morning: Field visit (Kashgar Old Town, Kashgar Museum,

Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration Kashgar Branch)

Afternoon: Departure