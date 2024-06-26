Director civil defense visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, JUN 26 /DNA/ – Barak Ullah Khan, Director of Civil Defence Punjab along with his team visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and called on President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq, along with Group Leader Mr. Sohail Altaf.

The meeting focused on discussing safety measures, enhancing collaboration between RCCI and Civil Defence, and exploring initiatives to improve emergency response and preparedness in the region.

Director, Barak Ullah Khan, assured the participants that his department will provide all kind of support and assistance for safety measures and compliance under inspection.

Saqib Rafiq, in his address appreciated Civil Defence role and activities during national calamity like earthquakes.

The meeting saw the presence of RCCI Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, Former President/ Additional Chief Warden Raja Amer Iqbal, and executive committee members. President of Anjuman Tajraan Cantt Sheikh Hafeez, Mr. Zafar Qadri and distinguished RCCI members.

Notable attendees included representing the Civil Defence were Chief Warden Mr. Ajaz Khushi, Assistant Director Ms. Sajida, Civil Defense Officer Mr. Talib Hussain, Deputy Chief Warden Dr. Ali Raza Advocate, and several divisional and group wardens, including Saeed ur Rehman, Mukhtar Shah, Mr. Nawaz, Syed Israr, and Mr. Kashif Pirzada.