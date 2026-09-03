Direct FlightsLaunched Between Tashkent and Karachi

DNA

KARACHI: Starting from September 3, direct flights between Tashkent and Karachi have been launched by Centrum Air.

On the same day, at 4:20 a.m. local time, the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft arrived in Karachi from Tashkent. In accordance with tradition, the aircraft received a ceremonial water-cannon salute upon arrival at Karachi Airport.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of the Sindh provincial administration and local government authorities, members of the diplomatic corps in Karachi, representatives of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, airlines, tour operators, and the media.

Speaking at the ceremony, representatives of the Sindh provincial government described the launch of the flight as another practical step by Uzbekistan towards bringing the two brotherly peoples closer together, increasing tourist flows, and supporting business diplomacy.

Thus, the number of direct flights between Uzbekistan and Pakistan has reached eight per week.