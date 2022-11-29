Direct flights between Pak, Kazakhstan to start soon

MOU likely to be signed in December to start flights in February or March 2023; initially Flights will operate from Lahore and Karachi to Amaty: Ambassador Kistafin

Special Correspondent / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin has said direct air links between Kazakhstan and Pakistan shall soon be resumed adding an MoU shall be signed in this regard in December and most likely the direct flights will start from February or March 2023.

The ambassador made this announcement while speaking at a ceremony at the COMSTECH titled, ‘Kazakhstan Alumni Forum. Prof Dr. M Iqbal Chaudhry Coordinator General of the COMSTECH also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the guests. Ambassador Kistafin also proposed Prof Iqbal Chaudrhy to be the first President of the Kazakhstan Alumni Forum.

The ambassador further said the direct flights are scheduled to start from Lahore and Karachi to Almaty initially while in the due course flights from Islamabad to Almaty shall also start. He hoped that there will be enough load of passengers to make these air links sustainable.

He also highlighted the importance of educational and cultural links between the two countries adding both countries need to further expand cooperation in this sphere. He said Pakistan’s most of the population consists of youth which is a great strength of this country.

The ambassador also shed light on the possible role of the Kazakhstan Alumni Forum and hoped this Forum shall play key role in strengthening cultural as well education links between the two brotherly countries.

In order to facilitate more and more people to people contacts, the ambassador assured that visa process for Pakistani brothers and sisters shall be made simpler. He thanked Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhry for his outstanding efforts towards promotion of academic links between the two countries.