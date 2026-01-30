Direct air links to further expedite bilateral trade, says Japanese envoy

FAISALABAD, Jan 30 (DNA): Ambassador of Japan Akamatsu Shuichi has said that direct air links between Pakistan and Japan in near future would further expedite the process of bilateral trade between the two countries.

He was talking to Engr. Asim Munir, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), during his visit to FCCI Complex.

He appreciated the role of Faisalabad in the overall economy of Pakistan and said that he had visited this industrial hub many times because of its socioeconomic importance. He said that currently there are no direct links between Pakistan and Japan but hopefully it would be started very soon.

He said that a delegation of FCCI had visited Japan last year and this process should continue to ensure direct interaction between the business communities of the two countries.

He also quoted his meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and said that various proposals were discussed to enhance bilateral trade and cooperation in technology transfer.

Earlier, Engr. Asim Munir welcomed the Japanese Ambassador and said that Faisalabad with a population of 10 million people is contributing a key role in the overall growth of Pakistan.

He thanked Japan for its generous help in provision of health, technical and vocational training in addition to water supply and sewerage facilities in Faisalabad.

He hoped that Japan would also take measures for the expeditious growth of the SME sector in Faisalabad.

He suggested that JICA should promote relations between the SME sectors of two countries through technology transfer and joint ventures.

He said that Faisalabad’s share in total textile export of Pakistan is around 57% and Japan should trim duties on textile products from Pakistan.

Engr. Asim Munir said that he along with President FCCI Farooq Yousaf Sheikh would visit the Japanese embassy very soon while he also invited the Japanese Ambassador to again visit FCCI for a detailed and comprehensive meeting with its members.

Later, Engr. Asim Munir presented FCCI shield to Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi while he also recorded his impression in the FCCI Visitor’s Book.

FCCI Executive Member Muhammad Ali was also present during this meeting.