Direct air connectivity vital to boost Pakistan-Maldives Trade, Tourism: High Commissioner

DNA

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Pakistan, His Excellency Mohamed Thoha, has called for stronger business-to-business relations between Pakistan and Maldives, saying that the two countries should translate their cordial diplomatic relations into tangible trade, investment and tourism opportunities. Addressing a business interaction at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), along with Second Secretary Ismail Mufeed, he said there was considerable scope to expand commercial cooperation and urged the business communities of both countries to identify serious and result-oriented partnerships.

The High Commissioner stressed the importance of direct or charter air connectivity between Pakistan and Maldives to facilitate tourism, business travel and commercial exchanges. He said Pakistani businesses should view Maldives as a major international tourism destination attracting more than 2.4 million visitors annually. He identified tourism, hospitality, fisheries, tuna and seafood, the blue economy, marine expertise, agriculture and Islamic tourism as promising areas of cooperation, while also inviting serious Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in agricultural development aimed at strengthening food security and productivity in Maldives.

ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood in his welcome address said Pakistan and Maldives share friendship, mutual respect and enormous untapped economic potential, with Pakistan having export opportunities worth more than US$600 million in the Maldivian market. He said the negligible level of imports from Maldives should be viewed as an opportunity to expand and diversify bilateral trade. He highlighted food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, construction materials, engineering goods, IT and digital services, fisheries, healthcare and education, along with tourism and hospitality, as promising sectors. He further emphasized cooperation in the blue economy, including fisheries, marine tourism, coastal development and maritime services, saying that trade relations grow when businesses meet, develop trust and pursue concrete ventures. He assured the High Commissioner that ICCI would work closely with the Maldives High Commission and TDAP to transform bilateral goodwill into practical trade, investment and tourism opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Salam Shah, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said Pakistan and Maldives enjoy close and longstanding diplomatic relations, including cooperation at the United Nations, SAARC and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), but bilateral trade of around US$9–10 million remains far below its potential. He invited Maldivian business delegations to participate in TDAP’s Food and Agriculture event in November- 2026, Textile Expo on April 2, 2027, and Women Entrepreneur Network flagship event in 2027, saying these platforms would provide valuable opportunities for direct business-to-business engagement.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, who moderated the event, expressed confidence that business-to-business relations between the two countries would strengthen significantly. Those present included ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry and Imran Minhas, former Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Ali, Ghazanfar Lashaari, Assistant Director TDAP and a large number of business leaders.