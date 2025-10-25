Diplomats to enjoy Padel tennis in diplomatic enclave

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Senator Faisal Saleem, and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 25: Diplomats residing in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave can now enjoy padel tennis, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a newly built Padel Tennis Court and Fitness Arena.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Senator Faisal Saleem, and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker.

Following the inauguration, Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Natalie Baker, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, also played a friendly padel tennis match.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said that the new Padel Tennis Court will provide diplomats with modern sports and recreational facilities, promoting a healthier and more engaging environment in the enclave. He emphasized that promoting sports and healthy activities is among the government’s top priorities.

Naqvi further shared that the beautification and renovation work of the Diplomatic Enclave has already commenced and will be completed soon. “We are committed to providing every possible facility to the diplomatic community and making their stay in Islamabad pleasant and secure,” he added.

“Islamabad will be developed as a world-class capital city,” the minister stated, noting that sports and culture serve as strong bridges between people, while hospitality and courtesy are hallmarks of the Pakistani nation.

Chairman CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present at the event.