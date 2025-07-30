Diplomats’ spouses unite at Islamabad Serena Cultural Event

ISLAMABAD, JUL 30 /DNA/ – The annual general body meeting, attended by the spouses of the Ambassadors of Japan and the Philippines, was held at the prestigious Islamabad Serena Hotel. The event featured an engaging multimedia presentation by renowned artist Farhana Azim, captivating the audience with her creative work.

Mrs. Wiqarunnisa Boolani also addressed the gathering, sharing her insights and perspectives on the occasion. The event provided a platform for cultural exchange and intellectual discourse, strengthening ties among the diplomatic community and local dignitaries.

The meeting was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, fostering mutual appreciation for art and diplomacy. Attendees praised the enriching experience and lauded the organizers for hosting a successful event.