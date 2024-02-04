Diplomats participate in Islamabad Hockey League

Sports Desk

ISLAMABAD: Rising Stars Hockey Club organized Islamabad Hockey League 2024. High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Malaysia Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmed, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Toutiaev and Charge D Affaires of Romania Eduard Preda also participated in the League matches.

The diplomats, as they addressed the gathering, expressed sincere appreciation for the commendable efforts of the Club in hosting an inclusive hockey league. They lauded the initiative for providing an equal platform for both genders, enabling girls to showcase their prowess in the game. The diplomats conveyed their optimism that such impactful events would continue to be organized in the days ahead, fostering a culture of inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Notably, the diplomats praised the evident enthusiasm and dedication exhibited by the younger participants and the girls, emphasizing the remarkable skill and stamina required to excel in the sport. Their admiration extended to the broader significance of encouraging the youth and promoting gender equality within the realm of sports. The diplomats were unequivocal in their support for the continuation of such initiatives, recognizing the pivotal role they play in nurturing talent and fostering a sense of empowerment among aspiring athletes.