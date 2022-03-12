Diplomats eye great exports potential of women entrepreneurs products

Islamabad, MAR 12 /DNA/ -Adam M. Tugio, Ambassador of Indonesia along with his spouse Mrs. Irina Tugio and H.E. Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama High Commissioner of Sri Lanka along with his wife visited the Women Entrepreneurs Products Exhibition organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in its Display Centre and highly appreciated the quality, innovation and standard of their products that have great potential for exports. They also lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing the exhibition for women entrepreneurs to provide them a good platform under one roof for display of their products that would increase the visibility of their business, improve their market linkages, enhance their networking and learning opportunities.

The foreign diplomats visited the stalls in the exhibition and showed great interest in the products. They also interacted with many women entrepreneurs and appreciated their entrepreneurial efforts to promote business activities that would bring prosperity to their personal lives and benefit the economy.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry informed the foreign diplomats that women entrepreneurs constituted a largely untapped market and ICCI has taken this initiative to provide them a befitting platform so that they could showcase the potential of their products and improve the prospects of their business promotion.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Chairman Founder Group, Mian Shaukat Masud former President, Muhammad Naveed Malik & Fatma Azim former Senior Vice Presidents, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Bilal & Faseeh ur Rehman Executive Members ICCI, Neelam Khalid, Nausheen Arshad, Nageena Khalique, members of business community and families visited the exhibition and took keen interest in the products displayed by the women entrepreneurs.