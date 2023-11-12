Sunday, November 12, 2023
Diplomats emphasize importance of global representation to rising stars players

| November 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD, NOV 12 – The Rising Stars Girls Hockey Academy was honored to host distinguished guests as the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Australia, Brunei, and Romania joined the players for a memorable practice session.

The diplomats took time to engage with the budding talents, offering words of encouragement and emphasizing the importance of showcasing their hockey prowess on the international stage.

During the visit, the ambassadors motivated the young players, urging them to persevere in honing their skills and expressing hope for their future representation of the country at higher levels of competition.

