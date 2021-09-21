Diplomats asked to focus on trade diplomacy for promoting Pakistan’s economic interests

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 21 (DNA) – A 21-member delegation of trainee officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan led by Muhammad Wasif, Director (Programs), Foreign Service Academy visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and exchanged views with the business community on challenges and opportunities for the Pakistan’s economy.

Addressing the delegation, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the trainee officers should focus on trade diplomacy while serving abroad as diplomats to promote Pakistan’s business and economic interests. He said that the present era is an era of economic war so the trainee officers have a responsibility to identify new avenues for promoting Pakistan’s trade and exports while serving abroad.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the trainee officers should be fully aware of the business, joint ventures, and investment opportunities available in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy so that during their professional career, they can play an active role in attracting foreign investment to Pakistan. He said that Pakistani missions abroad should have the updated brochures and information on Pakistani products, which can help improve our exports. He urged that Pakistani missions should regularly share information on business and export opportunities for Pakistan’s private sector abroad with Pakistan’s Chambers of Commerce and Industry, including ICCI. It would enable our private sector to take full advantage of the possible business opportunities in foreign countries. He gave a detailed briefing to the delegation members about the working of ICCI and how the Chamber works for promoting the interests of the business community.

Mohammad Wasif, Director (Programs), Foreign Service Academy speaking at the occasion thanked Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI and his team for providing a detailed briefing on the working of the Chamber and the challenges and opportunities facing the economy to the trainee diplomats. He said that this group of 21 officers of the Foreign Service of Pakistan is currently undergoing training in the 41st Specialized Diplomatic Course at the Foreign Service Academy and the purpose of bringing them to the Chamber is to provide them an opportunity to exchange views with the business community on business and economic issues as part of their capacity building efforts.

At the end, the trainee officers asked various questions to Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and got detailed answers from him.