Diplomats and Golfers Unite for Poland’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Poland celebrated its Independence Day on the greens at The Club at Eighteen, Islamabad. The event brought together diplomats, dignitaries, and notable members of the business community for an afternoon of sport, cultural connection, and celebration.

Over 30 golfers participated, while more than 150 guests attended, including diplomats from various countries. The tournament highlighted the spirit of friendship, unity, and international engagement, making it one of the most prestigious diplomatic sporting events of the year. Players showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship across various categories.

In the Strokeplay Gross Category, Pham Hong Quang took first place, followed by Ibrar Khan in second place and Trevor Grainger in third.

In the Strokeplay Net Category, Yumiko Akamatsu took first place, Thanakon was runner-up, and Lorraine Van Der Gracht secured third position.

On the course, Atadjan Movlamov won the Longest Drive competition, while Imtiaz Zaidi was closest to the pin.

In the Ladies Division, Salza Dure Falak was awarded Best Lady, with Marilina Armellin as the runner-up.

The tournament concluded with a prize-giving ceremony, celebrating outstanding performances and the spirit of Poland’s Independence Day. It was a memorable day at The Club at Eighteen, highlighting both sport and community.”