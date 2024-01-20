Diplomatic Milestone: Pakistan-China friendship enhanced with CPEC Corner unveiling

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20 /DNA/ – Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is currently on a visit to Islamabad, today inaugurated the CPEC Corner at the library of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that as iron brother and trusted friend, China attached special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and looked forward to further strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

Thanking Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, Vice Foreign Minister Sun reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for Pakistan’s economic development, progress and prosperity.

Welcoming Vice Foreign Minister Sun to Pakistan, the Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed complete political, institutional and public support in Pakistan. Underscoring the salience of bilateral friendship for regional peace and stability, he expressed Pakistan’s readiness to further expand and strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of cooperation.