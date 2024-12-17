Diplomatic Milestone: Japan, Pakistan sign grants for social welfare and infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD, DEC 17 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan decided to provide grant of 1.503 billion JPY (approx. USD 9.91 million) for the Project for the Recovery of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in Flood-Affected and Surrounding Areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2.831 billion JPY (approx. USD 18.67 million) for The Project for Flood Management Enhancement in the Indus Basin under Grant in Aid assistance.

The Exchange of Notes was signed and exchanged between Mr. TAKANO Shuichi, Charge d’ Affairs ad interim of Japan and Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs on December 17, 2024. On the same occasion, Grant Agreement of both the projects were signed and exchanged today between Mr. Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office and Mr. Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Under Health grant aid, the project will procure and install essential medical equipment in 21 health facilities of Hazara Division to enhance maternal and child health (MCH) services by reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in KP province, particularly in the Hazara division.

By 2029, the project’s expected outcomes include increased institutional deliveries, caesarean sections, and ultrasound examinations that will significantly contribute to the reduction in maternal deaths and improving health outcomes. These improvements will enhance care quality, increase patient trust in the healthcare system, and ensure equitable access to high-

quality health services for all in Hazara. Through targeted interventions and alignment with local and national health priorities, the project is set to make a substantial impact on health outcomes in KP province particularly in Hazara Division.

Under Disaster Management, the project will install 45 hydrological and hydraulic observation network in KP and Punjab and rehabilitate the river structures in KP. The objective is to reduce the Pakistan’s economic loss by improving the quality and quantity of fundamental data needed for future river management and enhancing the strength of river structures against flash floods in the Indus River and its tributaries. The project will also incorporate the concept of “Build Back Better”.

Charge d’ Affairs ad interim Mr. TAKANO said “with the two projects, Japan has almost fulfilled the pledge of $77 million, which was made at the Geneva conference in January 2023. I hope for the safety of the people involved in the projects, their successful completion, and their contribution to improving social welfare for the vulnerable population in the region.”

Chief Representative Mr. Miyata said “I am confident that the health project will improve the health facilities and will achieve its goal of reducing the maternal and child mortality and better accessibility to quality health care.” And through Flood Management Enhancement Project, it is expected to reduce the risk of human sufferings and economic losses in future floods.

The Government of Japan and JICA continues to enhance its cooperation for improved health services and disaster risk reduction to build back better assistance to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.