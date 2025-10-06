DNA

ISLAMABAD: For sixteen uninterrupted years, Centreline has held a singular place in Pakistan’s media landscape as the country’s largest and most respected diplomatic magazine. Distinguishing itself from other publications that touch on foreign policy and international affairs, Centreline focuses exclusively on diplomacy, international relations, and the institutions and personalities that shape Pakistan’s global engagement.

What sets Centreline apart is not only its editorial focus and longevity, but also its recognized standing within the professional press community: it is the only diplomatic magazine in Pakistan that is a full member of the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS). That membership underscores the magazine’s credibility, adherence to press standards, and its integration into the nation’s mainstream media ecosystem.

Centreline’s uninterrupted circulation for the past 16 years speaks to its consistency and the trust it has earned among diplomats, policy-makers, academics, and informed readers across the country. Each issue combines in-depth analysis, exclusive interviews, and timely reporting — material that informs debate and helps shape policy conversations. Its pages regularly feature contributions from seasoned diplomats, foreign-affairs experts, and leading commentators, making it essential reading for anyone engaged with Pakistan’s foreign relations.

Widely read and widely respected, Centreline remains the go-to publication for clear, authoritative coverage of diplomatic affairs — a magazine that not only reports international developments but also helps interpret their implications for Pakistan’s place in the world.