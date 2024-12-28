Diplomatic Football League Season 8 kicked off in Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Season 8 of the Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League is marking a vibrant start with some thrilling matches. A total of 18 teams are competing in the league, divided into two groups, battling through the league stage to secure spots in the knockout rounds. In Group B, MOFA, Big Bird, and Central Asia United are leading the pack with six points each, showcasing strong early performances.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Trio Homes and Nigeria are setting the pace as group leaders. The league has attracted the diplomatic community in Islamabad where more than 25 different nationalities are participating, with approximately 280 players contributing to the international camaraderie and competitive spirit.

Matches are being hosted at Iqra University, the official venue partner for the tournament. The event will culminate in a grand finale at the end of February next year. The league is proudly title-sponsored by Gerry’s and powered by RBS, with additional sponsorship from Trio Homes, Jupi Media and Tours, Joma, and Alamco Duty-Free.

The event is organized by its founder, Mubasher Sanjrani, CEO of Sanjrani Oxen Enterprises, who is also participating in the league as a representative of Joma United.

The league continues to be a platform for fostering international relations, sportsmanship, and community engagement. The Diplomatic Football League has undoubtedly established itself as one of the most renowned and highly anticipated events among diplomats in Pakistan.

Its growing popularity not only highlights the enthusiasm for sports within the diplomatic community but also serves as a testament to the friendly and peaceful image of Pakistan.

The Diplomatic league fosters unity, mutual respect, and cultural exchange, showcasing Pakistan as a welcoming host and a hub for international camaraderie. Events like these underline the country’s commitment to diplomacy through sports and strengthen its position as a promoter of global peace and cooperation.