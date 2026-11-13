Diplomatic Football League Season 10 kicks off in Islamabad with 25 Teams, 35+ Nationalities

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13 /DNA/ – The 10th season of the Diplomatic Football League (DFL) was officially inaugurated at a grand ceremony at Mövenpick Hotel, Islamabad, marking a decade of sports diplomacy bringing together the capital’s diplomatic community.

Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Mr. Syedaal Khan Nasar, and President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mr. Muhammad Zikria Akbar Zia, graced the occasion as Chief Guests.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Paulo Miguel Guedes Domingues, Ambassador of Portugal; H.E. Mr. Carlos Aragón Gil de la Serna, Ambassador of Spain; H.E. Mr. Damián Cordero Torres, Ambassador of Cuba; Mr. Nicolas Verdun, General Manager of Mövenpick Hotel; and Mr. Adeel Riaz, CEO of Royal Business Solution, alongside other diplomats and distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mubasher Sanjrani, Founder and Organizer of DFL, said the league has become one of the most anticipated events among the diplomatic community. He noted that this landmark season features approximately 25 diplomatic teams, representing over 35 nationalities and around 360 players.

The Deputy Chairman Senate appreciated the initiative, emphasizing the role of sports diplomacy in promoting international friendship, cultural exchange, and stronger relations among nations.

The league is supported by sponsors including Royal Business Solution (RBS), Mövenpick Hotel, Ahan Travels and Tours, MUBA, Comet Sports, B2C, and CSA.

The three-month tournament will feature matches exclusively on weekends, bringing the diplomatic community together through football, teamwork, and sportsmanship.