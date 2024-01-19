Diplomatic Breakthrough: Pakistan, Iran forge strategic alliance for mutual prosperity

Friday, January 19, 2024
| January 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – In a momentous diplomatic exchange, Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani engaged in a high-level conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Amirabdolahian on the telephone today.

 The dialogue, held today, marks a significant step towards fostering enhanced bilateral relations between the two neighboring nations.

The discourse between Foreign Minister Jilani and Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian revolved around the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation, reflecting Pakistan’s eagerness to collaborate with Iran on a multitude of fronts.

At the core of their deliberations was the shared commitment to address regional challenges and promote stability. DNA

